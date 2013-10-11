FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AT&T narrows options for new customers to data-share plans
October 11, 2013 / 9:00 PM / 4 years ago

AT&T narrows options for new customers to data-share plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 11 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc plans to only sell its new customers Mobile Share plans, which involve higher data fees but allow subscribers to share their data allowance among multiple devices.

The No. 2 U.S. mobile operator said on Friday that the elimination of its older plans for new customers would take effect on Oct 25. It said it was streamlining its offerings because the data-share plans are its most popular.

Existing customers can keep their current plans even when they are upgrading to a new device, AT&T said .

