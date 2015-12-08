FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AT&T CEO hints at launching mobile video streaming service
December 8, 2015 / 5:10 PM / 2 years ago

AT&T CEO hints at launching mobile video streaming service

Dec 8 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc Chief Executive Randall Stephenson on Tuesday hinted at launching a mobile video streaming service as early as January to target price-conscious U.S. viewers who don’t currently have payTV subscriptions.

AT&T is interested in putting together a bundle of content that can be viewed on a smaller screen, or to a single screen in a home that’s not set-top box-driven, Stephenson said.

“It is something we are pursuing very, very aggressively and you should assume that we will be doing something in the market with that,” he said at the UBS Global Media and Communications Conference in New York.

AT&T is looking for new revenue streams as the wireless market stagnates.

The online video market is a competitive space with established players such as Netflix Inc and Dish Network Corp and new entrants like Verizon Communications rushing to service viewers who consume video on mobile devices.

AT&T has already acquired rights to stream content to mobile devices for various premium cable channels such as Showtime and will deploy 40 megahertz of contiguous spectrum to relay content over its network, Stephenson said.

“We think we have about as robust an entertainment portfolio of content for our customers as any OTT (over-the-top) provider out there,” he said. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru and Malathi Nayak in New York; Editing by Maju Samuel)

