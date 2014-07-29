FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AT&T says reached a data agreement with Netflix
#Market News
July 29, 2014 / 9:36 PM / 3 years ago

AT&T says reached a data agreement with Netflix

WASHINGTON, July 29 (Reuters) - U.S. wireless carrier AT&T Inc and video streaming service Netflix in May brokered an agreement where Netflix will pay AT&T to ensure smooth delivery of its content to consumers, an AT&T spokesman said on Tuesday.

“We reached an interconnect agreement with Netflix in May and since then have been working together to provision additional interconnect capacity to improve the viewing experience for our mutual subscribers,” the spokesman said in an email. “We’re now beginning to turn up the connections, a process that should be complete in the coming days.” (Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by David Gregorio)

