AT&T to invest $14 bln to expand wireless, wireline networks
November 7, 2012 / 1:55 PM / in 5 years

AT&T to invest $14 bln to expand wireless, wireline networks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 7 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc said on Wednesday that it would invest an additional $14 billion over three years to expand its wireless and wireline networks.

The company said that it would spend another $8 billion on its wireless network and $6 billion on its wireline network and that total capital spending would be $22 billion for each of the next three years.

Under the plan, it would upgrade its wireline network with fiber to reach another 1 million business customers. It forecast earnings per share growth in the mid-single digit percentage range for the next three years.

