AT&T to start selling Nokia Lumia smartphones in November
October 4, 2012

AT&T to start selling Nokia Lumia smartphones in November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc will start selling Nokia's
Lumia smartphones in November, making it the first carrier to
announce a partnership with the Finnish company on selling Lumia
in the United States.
    AT&T said on Thursday that both models - the Lumia 920 and
820 - will run on its 4G LTE network.
    Nokia's  introduction of the Lumia's last month
was met with disappointment because of a lack of details
including the launch dates and prices for the smartphones
powered by Microsoft's Windows 8 operating system.
    Nokia announced earlier it would start selling the
smartphones in Europe in November with specific price points.
 
    The launch of the Lumia is critical to survival of the
Finnish company. Once the world's biggest mobile phone maker,
Nokia fell behind rivals in smartphones and has racked up more
than 3 billion euros in operating losses in the last 18 months.

