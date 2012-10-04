FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-AT&T to sell Nokia's latest Lumias, Samsung camera
October 4, 2012 / 8:25 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-AT&T to sell Nokia's latest Lumias, Samsung camera

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc will start selling Nokia's
two latest Lumia smartphones in November, making it the first
carrier to commit to the devices in the United States.
    AT&T said on Thursday that both models - the Lumia 920 and
820 - will run on its fastest network starting in November. It
also said it would sell a Samsung Electronics Co 
camera with a wireless connection. 
    Nokia's  introduction of the latest Lumia's last
month was met with disappointment because of a lack of details
including carrier partners, launch dates, prices for the
smartphones powered by Microsoft's Windows 8 operating
system.
    Struggling Finnish handset maker Nokia announced earlier it
would start selling the smartphones in Europe in November with
specific price points. 
    The launch of the Lumia is critical to survival of the
Finnish company. Once the world's biggest mobile phone maker,
Nokia fell behind rivals in smartphones and has racked up more
than 3 billion euros in operating losses in the last 18 months. 
   The Samsung Galaxy camera will let users of the device
connect to the AT&T cellular network to share photographs and
video without having to connect the camera to a computer.
    The No. 2 U.S. mobile provider did not unveil pricing for
either device.

