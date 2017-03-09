March 8 U.S. mobile phone customers of AT&T were unable to dial the 911 emergency number on Wednesday evening, according to alerts from public safety agencies from Texas to Washington, D.C.

"AT&T is experiencing a nationwide outage which is affecting 911 calls," authorities in Washington, D.C., said in an email alert. A representative for AT&T did not immediately return emails seeking comment. (Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Editing by Sandra Maler)