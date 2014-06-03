FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AT&T raises full-year revenue outlook for second time
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 3, 2014 / 12:55 PM / 3 years ago

AT&T raises full-year revenue outlook for second time

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 3 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc raised its full-year revenue forecast for a second time, citing strong growth in its wireless business.

The No. 2 U.S. telecom services provider said on Tuesday it now expects full-year revenue to increase 5 percent, compared with its prior forecast of 4 percent.

Net subscriber additions to the company’s wireless services are expected to exceed 800,000 in the second quarter, it said.

AT&T reaffirmed its full-year forecast for adjusted profit, margins, capital expenditure and free cash flow.

The company, which is scheduled to report second-quarter results on July 23, said it expects to report sales of about 3.2 million AT&T Next smartphones in the current quarter.

AT&T shares were down 0.4 percent at $35.29 in trading before the bell. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee; Editing by Ted Kerr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.