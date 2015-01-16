FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AT&T estimates charges of $10 bln in fourth quarter
January 16, 2015 / 11:00 PM / 3 years ago

AT&T estimates charges of $10 bln in fourth quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 16 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc said it expected to record charges of about $10 billion for the fourth quarter but the non-cash losses would not affect operating results.

The biggest U.S. telephone company said it would take a charge of $7.9 billion related to actuarial gains and losses on pension and post-employment benefit plans. (1.usa.gov/1wh7cV4)

Operating results will also include a $2.1 billion charge, as the company determined that copper assets would not be necessary to support future network activity. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

