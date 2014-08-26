FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AT&T merges wireless and business units led by de la Vega
August 26, 2014 / 9:26 PM / 3 years ago

AT&T merges wireless and business units led by de la Vega

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - AT&T is merging its wireless and business divisions into a single unit led by Ralph de la Vega, former chief executive of the company’s wireless sector, a spokesman for AT&T said on Tuesday.

Glenn Lurie, who headed AT&T’s emerging enterprises and partnerships unit has been promoted to chief executive officer of AT&T’s wireless segment, Brad Burns, spokesman for AT&T told Reuters in an email.

Business-related customers currently represent more than 50 percent of the company’s mobile revenues. (Reporting by Marina Lopes. Editing by Andre Grenon)

