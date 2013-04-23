FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AT&T revenue declines but subscribers beat analyst estimates
April 23, 2013 / 8:16 PM / in 4 years

AT&T revenue declines but subscribers beat analyst estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 23 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc posted a decline in first-quarter revenue but added more wireless subscribers than expected, driven by sales of tablet computers with cellular connections.

The No. 2 U.S. mobile service added 296,000 subscribers in the quarter compared with Wall Street expectations for just over 195,000, according to six analysts contacted by Reuters.

Its profit rose to $3.7 billion, or 67 cents per share, from $3.58 billion, or 60 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue fell to $31.36 billion from $31.82 billion in the year-ago quarter before it sold its telephone directory business. Analysts, on average, had expected revenue of $31.74 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

