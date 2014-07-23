FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 23, 2014 / 8:16 PM / 3 years ago

AT&T falls short of revenue estimates, sees record low churn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 23 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc said on Wednesday its quarterly revenue rose, but slightly less than Wall Street forecasts, as a popular offering to bill customers for devices separately from their wireless plans drew in the most contract subscribers in five years.

The No. 2 U.S. mobile provider earned $3.6 billion, or 68 cents per share, in the second quarter, compared with $3.8 billion, or 71 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue rose to $32.6 billion from $32.1 billion in the year-ago quarter. (Reporting by Marina Lopes; Editing by Richard Chang)

