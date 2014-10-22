FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-AT&T revenue rises less than expected
October 22, 2014 / 8:10 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-AT&T revenue rises less than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to read AT&T not T-Mobile)

WASHINGTON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc said on Wednesday its quarterly revenue rose, but by less than Wall Street forecasts, despite the company reporting a record low number of customers leaving the carrier.

The No. 2 U.S. mobile provider earned $3 billion, or 58 cents per share, in the third quarter, compared with $3.8 billion, or 72 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue rose 2.5 percent to $33 billion from $32.2 billion in the year-ago quarter. (Reporting by Marina Lopes; Editing by Chris Reese)

