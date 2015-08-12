FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AT&T sees double-digit revenue growth
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 12, 2015 / 12:36 PM / 2 years ago

AT&T sees double-digit revenue growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 12 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc, the No.2 U.S. telecom company, said it expected double-digit consolidated revenue growth for the rest of 2015, citing gains from its purchase of DirecTV.

AT&T, which closed the acquisition of DirecTV in July, forecast 2015 adjusted profit of $2.62-$2.68 per share.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $2.60 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

AT&T also said on Wednesday it expected revenues, adjusted earnings and free cash flow to increase through 2018, helped by its purchases of DirecTV and Mexican wireless properties Iusacell and Nextel Mexico.

Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.