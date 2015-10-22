FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AT&T revenue rises 18.6 pct on DirecTV acquisition
October 22, 2015 / 8:15 PM / 2 years ago

AT&T revenue rises 18.6 pct on DirecTV acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc, long the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier and since July the world’s biggest pay-TV operator, reported an 18.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by its DirecTV acquisition and as it added more prepaid mobile subscribers.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $3.0 billion, or 50 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $3.13 billion, or 60 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company, reporting its first earnings since completing its $48 billion acquisition of satellite TV operator DirecTV, said total operating revenue rose to $39.1 billion from $33.0 billion. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya and Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr and Sriraj Kalluvila)

