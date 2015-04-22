FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AT&T first-quarter profit falls 13 pct
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 22, 2015 / 8:20 PM / 2 years ago

AT&T first-quarter profit falls 13 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 22 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc reported a 13 percent fall in quarterly profit and said revenue was nearly flat from a year earlier.

The second-largest U.S. wireless carrier posted net income attributable to the company of $3.2 billion, or 61 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with $3.65 billion, or 70 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Excluding items, AT&T earned 63 cents per share, ahead of analysts’ average estimate of 62 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue was $32.58 billion versus $32.48 billion a year earlier. Analysts expected revenue of $32.84 billion.

Reporting by Malathi Nayak in New York and Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.