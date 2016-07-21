FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AT&T revenue jumps 22.7 percent
#Market News
July 21, 2016 / 8:15 PM / a year ago

AT&T revenue jumps 22.7 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc reported a 22.7 percent increase in quarterly operating revenue as it added more television subscribers, helped by its acquisition of DirecTV.

The net income attributable to AT&T rose to $3.41 billion in the second quarter ended June 30, from $3.08 billion, a year earlier. On a per share basis, it fell to 55 cents from 59 cents.

Total operating revenue rose to $40.52 billion from $33.02 billion. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

