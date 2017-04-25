FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AT&T unexpectedly loses postpaid subscribers in first quarter
#Market News
April 25, 2017 / 8:14 PM / 4 months ago

AT&T unexpectedly loses postpaid subscribers in first quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc, the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier, reported a drop in quarterly revenue and unexpectedly lost postpaid subscribers as lower prices for its unlimited plans failed to attract customers in a saturated wireless market.

The company said it lost 61,000 postpaid subscribers, or those who pay monthly bills, in North America on a net basis in the first quarter.

Analysts on average had estimated 95,000 subscriber additions, according financial data and analytics firm FactSet.

AT&T's total operating revenue fell nearly 3 percent to $39.37 billion, mainly due to record-low sales of wireless handset sales.

The company, which is in the process of Time Warner Inc , also said it would no longer give a full-year revenue forecast due to the unpredictability of wireless handset sales. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

