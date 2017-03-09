By David Shepardson
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON The U.S. Federal Communications
Commission said on Thursday it will investigate why AT&T
wireless subscribers in several states could not make emergency
911 calls late Wednesday.
The FCC has previously fined carriers that had 911 outages
that it deemed preventable and required steps to prevent further
outages.
A person briefed on the matter said a software glitch
apparently caused the outage, which lasted a few hours and
spanned at least 10 states.
“Every call to 911 must go through,” FCC Chairman Ajit Pai
said in a statement. "I have directed commission staff to track
down the root cause of this outage."
Pai said he spoke to AT&T Chief Executive Officer Randall
Stephenson about the matter.
AT&T takes its 911 obligations very seriously, said
spokesman Mike Balmoris.
“We are taking steps to prevent this from happening again
and will be sharing additional information with the FCC,"
Balmoris said.
The National Emergency Number Association, a nonprofit
group, said problem shows the need to upgrade technology at 911
centers so calls can be redirected to other regions.
Several carriers agreed to settlements after an April 2014
outage affected 11 million telephone users.
Verizon Communications Inc agreed to a $3.4 million
fine after a six-hour 911 outage in April 2014 that affected
about 750,000 wireless consumers in nine California counties.
CenturyLink Inc agreed to a $16 million settlement
in the April 2014 outage and Intrado Communications, a unit of
West Corp, agreed to pay a $1.4 million fine.
The FCC said the outages at the carriers in April 2014
resulted in 6,600 missed 911 calls about domestic violence,
assault, motor vehicle accidents, a heart attack, an overdose,
and an intruder breaking into a residence.
The April 2014 outage was the result of a preventable
software coding error at a call management center in Colorado,
the FCC said.
In 2015, T Mobile US Inc agreed to a $17.5 million
settlement after two 911 service outages nationwide in August
2014. The separate but related outages lasted approximately
three hours and affected almost all of T-Mobile's then 50
million customers.