FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AT&T may take $1.1 bln charge on DirecTV's Venezuela assets
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 29, 2015 / 3:06 PM / 2 years ago

AT&T may take $1.1 bln charge on DirecTV's Venezuela assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc may take a charge estimated at $1.1 billion related to DirecTV’s Venezuela assets, the company disclosed Friday in a U.S. regulatory filing.

AT&T said in the filing it is evaluating whether to use a less preferential Venezuela currency exchange rate to value more than $1.1 billion in DirecTV assets in that South American country.

Those assets’ value is currently based on an exchange rate of 12 Venezuelan bolivars per U.S. dollar. AT&T said it may value the assets at the so-called Simadi exchange rate of about 200 bolivars per U.S. dollar, according to the filing. Venezuela introduced the Simadi rate in February as part of a currency devaluation.

“If AT&T changes to the Simadi exchange rate, it will have a negative impact on reported revenues, operating income and the fair value of our investment in the Venezuelan subsidiary,” the company said in the SEC filing on Friday.

Reporting By Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.