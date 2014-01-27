AT&T says does not intend to bid for Vodafone

LONDON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - U.S. mobile operator AT&T said on Monday it did not intend to make a takeover offer for Britain’s Vodafone, following months of speculation.

AT&T said it was making the statement at the request of the British takeover panel.

AT&T, the second-largest mobile provider in the United States, had said there was a “huge opportunity” to invest in mobile broadband in Europe, sparking speculation that it would buy Vodafone, the world’s second largest mobile operator with assets in Europe, India and Africa.