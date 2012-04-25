RLPC: Attachmate readies $1.5B recap loan

NEW YORK, April 25 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse is launching at 9:30 a.m. Thursday a $1.5 billion recap loan for Attachmate , sources told Thomson Reuters LPC.

The deal includes a $1.1 billion, six-year first-lien term loan and a $400 million, seven-year second-lien term loan. Price talk on the first-lien loan is 525bp over Libor with a 1.5 percent floor and a 99 original issue discount (OID). The first-lien loan also has 101 call protection.

Price talk on the second-lien loan is 900bp over Libor with a 1.5 percent floor and a 98 OID. The second-lien loan is NC1 and thereafter callable at 103, 102, 101.

The first-lien loan amortizes at 5 percent, 5 percent, 7.5 percent, 7.5 percent, 10 percent and 10 percent. The second-lien loan has no amortization. Proceeds are to refinance debt and issue a dividend.

A spokesperson for Attachmate did not return calls by press time.

In February, Attachmate pulled from market a $300 million add-on first-lien term loan and a $100 million add-on second-lien term loan it was marketing. Proceeds from the loans were to be used to fund a dividend. The company was also trying to get past the finish line an amendment, which would allow for the add-on loans to be issued. According to sources, investors did not react favorably to the amendment as structured, and the company did not want to make changes since it believed that the financing proposal was fair.

The first-lien add-on, which was to mature on April 27, 2017, was guided at 575bp over Libor with a 1.5 percent Libor floor and a 98 OID. The second-lien add-on, which was to mature on Oct. 27, 2017, was talked at 900bp over Libor with a 1.5 percent Libor floor and a 98 OID. The call language on the two add-on loans was to be the same as that on the company’s existing loans.

Existing first-lien and second-lien lenders that voted for an amendment to allow for the add-ons were to get a 25bp fee and a 50bp fee, respectively.

The company’s existing first-lien term loan was to be repriced to 575bp over Libor from 500bp over Libor and its existing second-lien term loan was to be repriced to 900bp over Libor from LIB+800bp over Libor.

In February 2011, Attachmate issued an $875 million term loan at 500bp over Libor with a 1.5 percent Libor floor and a $275 million second-lien term loan at 800bp over Libor with a 1.5 percent Libor floor and 103, 102, 101 call protection. Attachmate used these two loans to back its acquisition of Novell Inc.

Attachmate, a provider of technology services, is owned by an investment group led by Francisco Partners, Golden Gate Capital and Thoma Cressey Bravo.