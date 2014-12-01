FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Attacq says to become sole shareholder of AWIC unit
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 1, 2014 / 2:56 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Attacq says to become sole shareholder of AWIC unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Attacq Ltd

* To become sole shareholder of AWIC with Atterbury retaining a 20 pct undivided co-ownership interest in Mall of Africa

* Has agreed to dispose of 15 pct of its 25 pct shareholding in Atterbury. With its remaining 10 pct shareholding, Attacq will retain a seat on Atterbury’s board

* Deals contemplated in this announcement, if concluded, will entail a net consideration of less than 5 pct of Attacq’s market capitalisation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 806 749 7920)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.