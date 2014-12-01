BRIEF-Attacq says to become sole shareholder of AWIC unit

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Attacq Ltd

* To become sole shareholder of AWIC with Atterbury retaining a 20 pct undivided co-ownership interest in Mall of Africa

* Has agreed to dispose of 15 pct of its 25 pct shareholding in Atterbury. With its remaining 10 pct shareholding, Attacq will retain a seat on Atterbury’s board

* Deals contemplated in this announcement, if concluded, will entail a net consideration of less than 5 pct of Attacq’s market capitalisation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 806 749 7920)