a year ago
Greek cenbank unfreezes new lending by Attica Bank after approval of new management
September 20, 2016 / 11:36 AM / a year ago

Greek cenbank unfreezes new lending by Attica Bank after approval of new management

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Greece's central bank said on Tuesday that it was lifting any restrictions on new lending by Attica bank after its shareholders approved a new management.

The Bank of Greece, which supervises small lenders including Attica, froze new lending by the bank last week until "serious structural problems and corporate governance issues are resolved". Its shares were temporarily suspended.

Attica Bank shareholders approved the nomination of Theodoros Pantalakis as the bank's new Chief Executive Office, on Tuesday.

"Today's extraordinary shareholders' meeting puts an end to the management gap," the Bank of Greece (BoG) said in a statement. "Following Tuesday's developments, the BoG immediately lifts the restrictions." (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing Renee Maltezou)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
