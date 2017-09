RABAT, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Attijariwafa Bank, one of Morocco’s biggest lenders, reported a 2015 net profit attributable to shareholders of 4.5 billion dirhams ($457.34 million), up 3.4 percent, the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

$1 = 9.8164 Moroccan dirham Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; editing by Jason Neely