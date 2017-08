RABAT, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Attijariwafa Bank, one of Morocco's biggest lenders, reported on Wednesday a 7.9 percent rise in its first-half net profit to 2.49 billion Moroccan dirhams ($257 million). ($1 = 9.6817 Moroccan dirhams) (Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Greg Mahlich)