FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Moroccan bank Attijariwafa buys Rwanda's Cogebanque -sources
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Samsung chief convicted
Business
Samsung chief convicted
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 19, 2016 / 12:56 PM / 10 months ago

Moroccan bank Attijariwafa buys Rwanda's Cogebanque -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RABAT, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Attijariwafa Bank< ATW.CS>, one of Morocco's biggest lenders, has bought Rwandan bank Cogebanque, sources close to the deal said on Wednesday.

The deal will be signed during a visit by the Moroccan king to Rwanda, where he arrived on Tuesday, the sources said.

Cogebanque is Rwanda's third largest bank by assets, which reached 167.5 billion Rwandan francs ($226.05 million) at the end of the third quarter of 2015, according to the company.

Attijariwafa Bank did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

$1 = 741.0000 Rwandan francs Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi, additional reporting by Clement Uwiringiyimana in Kigali, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.