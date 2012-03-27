FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FEATURE-Why U.S. college students stop short of a degree
March 27, 2012

FEATURE-Why U.S. college students stop short of a degree

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Lou Carlozo	
    CHICAGO, March 27 (Reuters) - Aspiring journalist Fruzsina
Eordogh dropped out of Loyola University Chicago last spring,
just a few classes shy of graduating.	
    Saddled with $50,000 in student loans, she decided that
spending more time in class would derail her from pursuing
opportunities in the job market.	
    Eordogh, now 26, has worked full-time since June as an
online reporter at the Daily Dot, a digital publication covering
In t ernet culture, and is chipping away at her financial
obligations even as many of her former classmates have gone on
to graduate school.	
    "I've never had a job in journalism that required me to show
my diploma," says Eordogh, who has written for outlets ranging
from AOL.com to True/Slant (now part of Forbes.com).	
    She is hardly unique. 	
    There are some high-profile cases of dropouts-made-good like
Bill Gates, Steve Jobs and Mark Zuckerberg, b ut the majority are
not so fortunate. Th e United States has the highest dropout rate
in the industrialized world, according to a Harvard analysis of
data from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and
Development.	
    	
    DROPOUT RATES	
    The "Pathways to Prosperity" study by the Harvard Graduate
School of Education in 2011 shows that just 56 percent of
college students complete four-year degrees within six years.
Only 29 percent of those who start two-year degrees finish them
within three years.	
    The Harvard study's assertions are supported by data
collected by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and
Development for its report "Education at a Glance 2010." Among
18 countries tracked by the OECD, the United States finished
last (46 percent) for the percentage of students who completed
college once they started it. That puts the United States behind
Japan (89 percent), and former Soviet-bloc states such as
Slovakia (63 percent) and Poland (61 percent). 	
    The failure to complete a college education in the United
States is especially marked at four-year private for-profit
schools, where 78 percent of attendees fail to get a diploma
after six years, according to a 2011 report from the National
Center for Education Statistics. 	
    That compares with 35 percent of students in nonprofit
private schools and 45 percent of students in public colleges
who failed to graduate after six years.	
	
    REASONS FOR DROPPING OUT	
    Today's U.S. college dropouts are more likely to be male (57
percent of college degrees go to women), the Harvard study
shows. They are less likely to be pursuing careers as lawyers,
doctors or architects, where higher education has a clear
correlation with obtaining a job.	
    Reasons for dropping out included: not being prepared for
the rigors of academic work; inability to cope with the
competing demands of study, family and jobs; and cost, the
Harvard report says. 	
    William C. Symonds, lead author of "Pathways to Prosperity
says: "You will find a lot of kids with a four-year degree who
do not have a clue as to what they'll do." 	
    	
    FINANCIAL HOLE	
    "

