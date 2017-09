A trial court judge properly disqualified a public defender whose office had represented a possible witness in his client’s case, even though the client did not want new counsel, the New York Court of Appeals ruled on Thursday.

The decision by New York’s highest court reversed an intermediate appellate court decision that had overturned a 2010 conviction for weapons possession.

