FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2nd Circuit weighs constitutionality of N.Y. nonresident attorney office rule
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
June 5, 2015 / 3:55 AM / 2 years ago

2nd Circuit weighs constitutionality of N.Y. nonresident attorney office rule

Christine Simmons

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday scrutinized a law that requires New York lawyers who do not live in state to maintain an office in New York, focusing on whether the physical-office requirement serves a legitimate purpose in the regulatory oversight of attorneys.

Circuit Judge Reena Raggi asked solo practitioner Ekaterina Schoenefeld, who is challenging the New York statute, why the court should be concerned about the office requirement.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1M9pJw8

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.