2nd Circuit weighs constitutionality of N.Y. nonresident attorney office rule

(Reuters) - The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday scrutinized a law that requires New York lawyers who do not live in state to maintain an office in New York, focusing on whether the physical-office requirement serves a legitimate purpose in the regulatory oversight of attorneys.

Circuit Judge Reena Raggi asked solo practitioner Ekaterina Schoenefeld, who is challenging the New York statute, why the court should be concerned about the office requirement.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1M9pJw8