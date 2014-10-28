New York law firm wins case over $44 million in fees charged to developer's widow

ALBANY, N.Y. Oct 28 (Reuters) - Rejecting claims that a Manhattan real estate mogul’s widow fell under her lawyers’ “Svengali-like influence,” New York’s top court has ruled that her estate must pay the law firm $44 million in fees for a few months’ work.

The Court of Appeals on Tuesday said Alice Lawrence, the widow of developer Sylvan Lawrence, was a sophisticated client who understood the risks she was taking in switching from an hourly-fee arrangement to a contingency agreement.

The court also rejected her estate’s bid to force three lawyers at the Manhattan firm Graubard Miller to return more than $5 million in gifts they had received from her.

A lower court had called the fees “unconscionable,” reducing them to $3 million, and ordered the lawyers to return the gifts.

Graubard Miller represented Lawrence from 1983 until 2005, when she won $111 million after a battle with her brother-in-law over properties her husband owned.

Graubard in 2005 sued Lawrence when she refused to pay the fees. She died in 2008, and her children claimed the firm manipulated the octogenarian into signing a 40-percent contingency agreement five months before the case ended.

They said their mother had expressed remorse about the contract and compared her attorneys to “Svengalis.” Up to that point Lawrence had paid the firm $18 million in hourly fees, according to court documents.

The court on Tuesday said Lawrence’s involvement with the case belied the claims that she was duped.

“She was a competent and shrewd woman who made a business judgment that was reasonable at the time, but which turned out in retrospect to be disadvantageous,” Judge Susan Read wrote.

Graubard’s lawyer, Mark Zauderer, said the ruling was a victory for plaintiffs’ attorneys across the state.

“The possibility of a large fee has to be in the mix to give lawyers the incentive to take difficult cases,” he said.

Daniel Kornstein, who represents Lawrence’s estate, said he was disappointed with the decision.

Kornstein had argued that it was unethical for the Graubard lawyers to take the $5 million in gifts, but the court had ruled that those claims were too late.

Graubard was backed in the case by the New York State Trial Lawyers Association, an influential lobbying group that submitted a brief urging the court to enforce the contingency agreement.

The case is Lawrence v. Graubard Miller, New York State Court of Appeals, No. 149. (Reporting by Daniel Wiessner; Editing by Ted Botha and Cynthia Osterman)