KKR to present revamp plan for German car repair chain ATU by Oct

FRANKFURT, Aug 8 (Reuters) - KKR-owned car repair chain Auto-Teile Unger (ATU), a household name in Germany, will present a restructuring plan by October, the loss-making company said on Thursday.

ATU and the private equity investor are currently working on a long-term concept to overhaul the equity and liquidity situation, ATU said in its a statement, confirming a Reuters report about the planned revamp.

Sources familiar with the transaction had told Reuters that KKR is in talks with credit investment firm Centerbridge - which has bought up a substantial portion of ATU’s bonds - on a plan that is likely to include swapping part of the company’s debt of around 600 million euros for equity.

ATU also said in its fiscal year 2012/2013, which runs until the end of June, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) dropped to 62 million euros ($83 million) from 103 million in the year-earlier period. It posted a net loss for the period.