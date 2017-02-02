Competition authority confident regarding ATV takeover by ProSieben

VIENNA, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Austria’s competition authority said it was confident that German media group ProSiebenSat.1’s plan to take over smaller Austrian rival ATV will go through once certain conditions to resolve antitrust concerns have been undertaken.

The involved companies and the competition authority have analysed the market and discussed possible remedies, which will be subject to a market test after the official notification of the deal, the competition authority said in a statement on Thursday.

“I am confident that the merger can be approved... under appropriate conditions,” the authority’s head Theodor Thanner said. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Victoria Bryan)