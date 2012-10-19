S&P revises Calif.'s Atwater Elementary School District outlook

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Rating Service on Friday said it revised California’s Atwater Elementary School District general obligation bonds and appropriation-backed debt ratings outlook to positive from stable.

“The positive outlook reflects our view of the district’s growing general fund balances and very strong financial operations,” said S&P credit analyst Bryan Moore.

The rating agency also affirmed the district’s A long-term and underlying (SPUR) rating on its existing GO debt and its A-minus SPUR on its appropriation-backed debt .