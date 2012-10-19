FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P revises Calif.'s Atwater Elementary School District outlook
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 19, 2012 / 7:56 PM / 5 years ago

S&P revises Calif.'s Atwater Elementary School District outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Rating Service on Friday said it revised California’s Atwater Elementary School District general obligation bonds and appropriation-backed debt ratings outlook to positive from stable.

“The positive outlook reflects our view of the district’s growing general fund balances and very strong financial operations,” said S&P credit analyst Bryan Moore.

The rating agency also affirmed the district’s A long-term and underlying (SPUR) rating on its existing GO debt and its A-minus SPUR on its appropriation-backed debt .

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.