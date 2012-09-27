FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Atwood Oceanics wins drilling contract from Noble Energy
#Market News
September 27, 2012 / 1:35 PM / 5 years ago

Atwood Oceanics wins drilling contract from Noble Energy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Offshore driller Atwood Oceanics Inc said Noble Energy Inc will use one of its deepwater drillships in the Mediterranean, adding $639 mln to Atwood’s revenue backlog.

The contract brings Atwood’s total revenue backlog to about $2.9 billion, as of Oct. 1.

The Atwood Advantage, which is being built at a shipyard in South Korea, is scheduled to be delivered in September 2013.

Shares of Atwood Oceanics were slightly up at $45.18 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, while those of Noble Energy were also up at $91.84.

