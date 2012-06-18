Taiwan's AU says U.S. patent case win affirmed

TAIPEI, June 18 (Reuters) - AU Optronics, the world’s No.4 flat panel maker, said a U.S. trade body had affirmed an earlier ruling that the Taiwanese company did not violate patents owned by Thomson Licensing.

The International Trade Commission upheld a preliminary decision that AU did not infringe on any valid claim of patents asserted by Thomson, AU said in a brief statement on Sunday. It did not elaborate.

The case, brought by Thomson in 2010, concerned LCD panel display technologies. The company had sought a ban on imports into the U.S. of some AU products.

Thomson is a unit of French digital video firm Technicolor , which is restructuring after financial difficulties. (Reporting by Jonathan Standing)