AU Optronics Q2 net loss smaller than forecast as sales rise
April 30, 2013 / 6:06 AM / 4 years ago

AU Optronics Q2 net loss smaller than forecast as sales rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, April 30 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s AU Optronics Corp , the world’s No.4 LCD maker, posted a smaller-than-expected loss in the first quarter on Tuesday as panel shipments for tablet PCs and high-definition TVs increased.

AU, which supplies major brands such as Hewlett-Packard Co, Dell Inc and Sony Corp , posted a net loss of T$3.3 billion ($111 million) for January-March, significantly narrower than its previous nine successive quarterly losses.

Fourteen analysts had expected AU to post a net loss of a median T$5.33 billion. The figures compare to AU’s net loss of T$13.6 billion in the same period a year earlier and a net loss of T$12.5 billion in the previous quarter.

Before the announcement, shares of AU closed down 0.7 percent, versus a 0.8 percent rise in the broader market . (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Stephen Coates)

