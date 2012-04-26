FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-AU Optronics Q1 net loss lags forecasts
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
April 26, 2012 / 5:46 AM / 5 years ago

REFILE-AU Optronics Q1 net loss lags forecasts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Amends headline)

TAIPEI, April 26 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s AU Optronics Corp , the world’s No.4 LCD maker, posted a worse than expected loss in the first quarter, its sixth consecutive quarterly loss, hurt by falling panel prices, but saw a pickup in the second half.

AU, which supplies major brands such as Hewlett-Packard, Dell Inc and Sony Corp , posted a net loss of T$13.796 billion ($468 million) for January-March.

It was expected to post a net loss of T$12.77 billion, according to the median figure in a poll of 16 analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

It reported a net loss of T$13.89 billion in the same period a year earlier and a net loss of T$20.68 billion in the previous quarter.

It said in a statement that revenue and shipments will grow quarter by quarter in the second half of this year.

Korean rival LG Display posted on Tuesday its sixth straight quarterly loss and forecast panel prices would rise slightly in the second quarter from the previous quarter on growing sales of high-end displays. ($1 = 29.4880 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.