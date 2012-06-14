FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AU says suspends operation at plant after quake
June 14, 2012

AU says suspends operation at plant after quake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, June 14 (Reuters) - AU Optronics, the world’s No.4 flat panel maker, said on Thursday it has suspended operations in a plant in northern Taiwan following an earthquake that struck the island the previous day.

The company said in a statement it was still evaluating how much capacity would be affected.

The quake, with a preliminary magnitude of 4.9, shook Taiwan on Wednesday. No casualties or damage were immediately reported, the central weather bureau said. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Richard Pullin)

