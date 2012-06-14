FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Taiwan's AU suspends operation at plant after quake
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 14, 2012 / 3:50 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Taiwan's AU suspends operation at plant after quake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds comment from TSMC, UMC)

TAIPEI, June 14 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s AU Optronics said on Thursday it has suspended work at three factories in the northern part of the island following an earthquake that struck the previous day, though contract chip makers TSMC and UMC said all operations remained normal.

AU Optronics, the world’s No.4 flat panel maker, said in a statement it was still evaluating how much capacity would be affected.

The quake, with a preliminary magnitude of 4.9, shook Taiwan on Wednesday. No casualties or damage were immediately reported, the central weather bureau said.

AU supplies major brands such as Hewlett-Packard, Dell Inc and Sony Corp. (Reporting by Faith Hung and Clare Jim; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.