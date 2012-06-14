UPDATE 1-Taiwan's AU suspends operation at plant after quake

(Adds comment from TSMC, UMC)

TAIPEI, June 14 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s AU Optronics said on Thursday it has suspended work at three factories in the northern part of the island following an earthquake that struck the previous day, though contract chip makers TSMC and UMC said all operations remained normal.

AU Optronics, the world’s No.4 flat panel maker, said in a statement it was still evaluating how much capacity would be affected.

The quake, with a preliminary magnitude of 4.9, shook Taiwan on Wednesday. No casualties or damage were immediately reported, the central weather bureau said.

AU supplies major brands such as Hewlett-Packard, Dell Inc and Sony Corp. (Reporting by Faith Hung and Clare Jim; Editing by Kim Coghill)