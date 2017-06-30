MUMBAI, June 30 India's AU Small Finance Bank's
initial public offering to raise up to 19.13 billion
rupees ($296 million) was subscribed 53.6 times on Friday, stock
exchange data showed.
The issue received bids for 2.02 billion shares against the
total issue size of 37.70 million shares, according to the data.
The bank, which caters to low- and middle-income individuals
and businesses, is the latest to benefit from a booming IPO
market in India, where firms have raised over $2 billion so far
this year, on track to match the $4 billion raised in 2016.
Shares in CDSL, majority-owned by bourse operator
BSE Ltd, soared 80 percent on its debut on Friday,
after its IPO raised 5.2 billion rupees in India's most heavily
oversubscribed offering this year.
($1 = 64.6000 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui and Swati Bhat in Mumbai; Editing
by Susan Fenton)