FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bahrain's Ahli United Bank Q1 net profit rises 5 pct
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 4, 2016 / 11:11 AM / a year ago

Bahrain's Ahli United Bank Q1 net profit rises 5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 4 (Reuters) - Ahli United Bank (AUB), Bahrain’s largest lender, posted a 5 percent increase in first-quarter net attributable profit on Wednesday.

The bank’s net attributable profit for the three months to March 31 was $154.6 million. This compares with $147.2 million in the corresponding period of 2015, it said in a bourse statement.

SICO Bahrain had forecast the bank would make a first-quarter profit of $151.9 million.

Quarterly net interest income was to $201.3 million, up 5.5 percent on the same period of last year.

Reporting By Tom Arnold; editing by Matt Smith

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.