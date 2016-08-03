FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bahraini bank AUB Q2 profit up 11.7 pct on higher fees, net interest income
August 3, 2016 / 10:46 AM / a year ago

Bahraini bank AUB Q2 profit up 11.7 pct on higher fees, net interest income

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Ahli United Bank (AUB), Bahrain's largest lender, posted a 11.7 percent increase in its second-quarter net attributable profit on Wednesday.

The bank's net attributable profit for the three months to June 30 was $146.6 million, compared with $131.2 million in the corresponding period of 2015, it said in a statement.

SICO Bahrain and Arqaam Capital had forecast the bank would make a profit in the period of $145.1 million and $129 million respectively.

One of the drivers of profit growth was a rise in net interest income to $206.2 million, from $200.9 million in the same period on 2015. Fees and commissions also rose to $59.8 million, compared to $45.7 million in the year earlier period. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)

