10 months ago
Bahrain's Ahli United Bank Q3 net profit flat to yr earlier
#Financials
November 9, 2016 / 12:06 PM / 10 months ago

Bahrain's Ahli United Bank Q3 net profit flat to yr earlier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Ahli United Bank (AUB), Bahrain's largest lender, posted flat growth in third-quarter net attributable profit on Wednesday.

The bank's net attributable profit for the three months to Sept. 30 was $140.9 million, it said in a statement, the same net profit as for the corresponding period of 2015.

SICO Bahrain forecast the bank would make a profit in the period of $129.5 million.

Net interest income reached $212.3 million during the quarter, compared to $213.1 million in the year earlier period.

Fees and other income slipped to $48.5 million, down from $92.9 million in the corresponding period of last year, although the amount it set aside as provisioning against bad loans and investments dropped to $17.1 million from $61.4 million over the same timeframe. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
