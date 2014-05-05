FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 5, 2014 / 12:05 PM / 3 years ago

Auchan to buy 25 Casino stores in Paris - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 5 (Reuters) - Unlisted French retailer Auchan will buy nearly half the Paris stores that rival Casino has to sell in order to win regulatory clearance to take full control of Monoprix, a source close to the matter said on Monday.

The deal involves 25 stores under the Franprix, Leader Price and Monop’ banners, but not the Monoprix name, the source said, confirming a report by specialist website LSA.

Casino declined to comment. Auchan could not be immediately reached for comment.

Casino won a green light last July from French competition authorities for the purchase of the 50 percent of Monoprix that it did not already own. But it was ordered to sell 58 stores in France, including 55 in Paris, as a condition. (Reporting by Pascale Denis; Writing by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan and David Holmes)

