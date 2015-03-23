FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Hungary's competition watchdog fines Auchan HUF 1 bln
March 23, 2015 / 4:55 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Hungary's competition watchdog fines Auchan HUF 1 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds Auchan statement)

BUDAPEST, March 23 (Reuters) - Hungary’s competition watchdog has fined the Hungarian unit of French retailer Auchan 1 billion forints ($3.6 million) for abuse of its market position, the authority said on Monday.

The GVH watchdog said in a statement that Auchan had charged its suppliers a special fee for allowing their products to get into Auchan’s stocks of products on sale.

Auchan’s Hungarian unit said it disagreed with GVH’s arguments and its high fine.

“Our company did not breach the law, therefore we will use all accessible legal means to prove that and we trust that the court will see clearly,” said Dominique Ducoux, the unit’s CEO, in a statement.

$1 = 279.04 forints Reporting by Krisztina Than and Sandor Peto; editing by David Clarke

