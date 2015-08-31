Retailer Auchan sees delay to French sales recovery

* H1 group sales up 3.4 pct, French sales down 2.9 pct

* Operating profit up 17 pct, helped by cost cuts

* Auchan had previously eyed French sales recovery in 2015

PARIS, Aug 31 (Reuters) - French retailer Auchan said on Monday it no longer expected a recovery in sales this year in France, where revenue fell 2.9 percent year-on-year in the six months through June.

Auchan, which competes with European leader Carrefour , ranks fifth in France, where it is engaged in a price war with other retailers to lure cash-strapped shoppers.

In March, Auchan predicted its sales would bounce back in 2015 in its home market, which accounts for around 40 percent of revenue.

“At this stage, excluding fuel and on a same-store basis, this seems difficult,” Vincent Mignot, Auchan’s general manager for France, told a conference call.

On a like-for-like basis and excluding fuel, Auchan’s French hypermarket sales fell 2 percent in the first half. Carrefour, on the other hand, saw a rise in all its French stores during the same period.

Mignot said the price war was showing no signs of abating in France and Auchan was banking on its purchasing alliance with unlisted Systeme U to boost savings.

Cost cuts drove Auchan’s group operating profit up 17 percent to 376 million euros ($422 million) in the first half, while revenue rose 3.4 percent to 26.9 billion, thanks to good demand in eastern Europe and in Asia. ($1 = 0.8906 euros) (Reporting by Pascale Denis; Writing by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by David Holmes)