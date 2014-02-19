FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Auckland Int'l Airport H1 profit rises
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 19, 2014 / 8:31 PM / 4 years ago

Auckland Int'l Airport H1 profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s Auckland International Airport Ltd on Thursday reported an 11.7 percent rise in profit for the first half on increased traveller numbers, as it raised its full year profit forecast.

The company reported a net profit after tax of NZ$85.9 million ($71.45 million) in the six months to Dec. 31, compared with forecasts of NZ$85.7 million in a Reuters poll. It was higher than last year’s NZ$76.9 million.

The airport, which also holds a stake in Queenstown Airport, New Zealand’s adventure tourist centre, as well as two Australian regional airports, said revenue was up 6.7 percent on a year ago.

It said it now expected full year profit between NZ$166 million to NZ$172 million, up from last year’s guidance of NZ$160 million-NZ$170 million.

($1 = 1.2022 New Zealand dollars)

Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu

