NZ's Auckland Intl Airport H1 profit, dividend up
February 28, 2012 / 8:06 PM / 6 years ago

NZ's Auckland Intl Airport H1 profit, dividend up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Feb 29 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s Auckland International Airport Ltd reported a 5.5 percent rise in first half profit on Wednesday, on the back of higher passenger numbers.

It reported a net profit of NZ$69.1 million ($57.6 million) in the six months to Dec 31, compared with NZ$65.5 million the previous year.

The company, which has a 24.5 percent stake in two Australian airports and that in tourist centre Queenstown, said it expected full year profit at the higher end of its full year guidance in the NZ$130 millions, excluding one-off items.

It is New Zealand’s main international gateway with about 70 percent of arrivals and departures and declared a dividend of 4.4 cents per share, compared with 4.0 cents per share last year.

Shares in Auckland Airport, 23 percent owned by a local council, closed at NZ$2.445 on Tuesday.

The shares have fallen nearly 2 percent so far this year, against a 1 percent gain for the benchmark NZSX-50 Index .

Last month the company said it had handled a record 170,000 international visitors in the first week of the year.

