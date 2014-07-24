FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Auckland Airport prices $250 mln loan in US private placement
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
The garage science of Tasers
Shock Tactics: Read the full series
The garage science of Tasers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 24, 2014 / 9:57 PM / 3 years ago

Auckland Airport prices $250 mln loan in US private placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, July 25 (Reuters) - Auckland International Airport on Friday said it had priced a $250 million loan in the U.S. Private Placement market to refinance a capital return paid to shareholders earlier in the year, along with a bond maturing later this year.

The 12-year loan tranche has a U.S. dollar coupon of 3.61 percent and will be drawn on Nov. 25, the operator of the country’s largest airport said.

Auckland Airports said that the entire proceeds of the loan have been swapped back into New Zealand dollars to provide funding over 12 years at the New Zealand three-month bank bill rate plus 1.255 percent. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.